Alfa Romeo Tonale: a few days to debut

A LONG WAIT – On February 8, 2022 at 15:00, during an online event called “The Metamorphosis”, theAlfa Romeo Tonale, the first new model of the Italian house since 2016. A few days later, the ceo of the brand, Jean-Philippe Imparato, publishes an image on his Twitter profile (above) where, in addition to the team of top managers, the silhouette of the SUV can be glimpsed in the background with the body covered by a sheet.

AN ALPHA DYNAMICS – L’Alfa Romeo Tonale, which takes its name from the Alpine pass of the Alps, will have the difficult task of ensuring consistent volumes, which, in addition to bringing oxygen into the brand’s coffers, will allow the Pomigliano D’Arco plant to work at full capacity. The suv of the biscione (which will be about 450 cm long), will in fact be assembled inside the Campania plant and will exploit an evolution of the Jeep Compass platform. However, according to rumors, compared to the latter, he will be able to count on everything a number of changes, such as important changes to the chassis and specific components for the suspension, which should guarantee dynamic qualities equal to an Alfa Romeo.

ALSO HYBRID PLUG-IN – Under the hood of theAlfa Romeo Tonale the 1.6 diesel with 130 hp and the new 1.5 e-hybrid turbo petrol engine, with a 48 V hybrid system combined with an electric motor inserted in the gearbox, which recently debuted on the Renegade and Compass, should find their place. The Tonale will also be the first Alfa plug-in hybrid, with a system that should be composed of the 1.3 turbo petrol used by the Compass combined with an electric motor on the rear axle to achieve all-wheel drive. The overall power should be in excess of the Jeep’s 240 hp.

WILL HAVE TO GET AWAY – The arrival on the Italian market ofAlfa Romeo Tonale it is expected next June 4 and will find established competitors such as Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40 waiting for it, from which it will have to try to steal customers.