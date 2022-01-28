Alfa Romeo Tonale, a new teaser shows the interior and the front of the SUV

Very little is missing from the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. As recently announced by the manufacturer, the launch event of this eagerly awaited new model will take place on February 8. To keep curiosity high about the new SUV, the Italian brand has shared a new teaser of the car through its social channels. This is a short movie that allows you to give a very first quick look at the interior. In particular, the protagonist of the video is the digital instrumentation in which the front of the car also appears, in the form of an animation when the vehicle is switched on.

From what can be seen, the optical groups will be characterized by the presence of three different LED arcs. This is a choice already seen also within the concept car announced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, from the new teaser it can be seen that the headlights appear to be larger than those of the concept. Centrally, the inevitable chromed trilobe stands out with dimensions that seem to be slightly higher than those of the trilobe present today on the Giulia and Stelvio.

As for the digital instrumentation, difficult to understand the dimensions of the panel. At the time of the presentation it will be interesting to find out if it will be offered on the entire Tonale range or only on some set-ups. On the other hand, the infotainment system is not seen.

These are small new details waiting to discover all the secrets of this car. For Alfa Romeo, the Tonale is very important. As we know, it is the first model of the relaunch strategy of the Italian brand of the Stellantis Group. The eyes are on, above all, on the Plug-in model which will represent the top-of-the-range variant of this SUV. To refine it, the new CEO has postponed the debut of the car which was to take place before the end of 2021. It will therefore be very interesting to discover the fruits of this work.

The production of the Tonale will take place inside of the Pomigliano d’Arco plant. Finally, we would like to remind you that the presentation will take place in streaming and can be followed from 3 pm on 8 February on a specially prepared page of the Alfa Romeo website.