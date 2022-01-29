Alfa Romeo Tonale, a teaser shows new details of the interior

Alfa Romeo continues to keep the attention on Tonale’s upcoming debut, sharing a new video teaser that allows you to observe some further small details of the interior of the new SUV. This model is very important for the Italian car manufacturer. As we know, the debut is expected on February 8, 2022 (3 pm) and the presentation will be held online through a dedicated page on the Alfa Romeo website. Given the importance of this car for the brand’s relaunch strategy, it is possible that more information may be shared over the next few days.

Art and attention to detail. Discover the new #AlfaRomeoTonale on February 8th. Let ” The Metamorphosis ” begin.https: //t.co/OrbX4ccnvk #Alfa Romeo pic.twitter.com/KA4mFR2KtE – Alfa Romeo Italy (@AlfaRomeoIT) January 28, 2022

Returning to the new teaser, Alfa Romeo continues to want itself focus on the interior of the new SUV. A previous teaser, in fact, briefly showed the digital instrumentation inside which the front of the car appears in the form of an animation. In the new short video, however, we can observe a part of the steering wheel which highlights an alternation of smooth and perforated leather. Also, behind it, it seems that the aluminum paddle of the gearbox is present. The teaser also shows a detail of the seat. Then there is a less clear element that it could be exterior rearview mirror with the tricolora detail that probably aims to emphasize the Italian character of this car.

So, several small new details that aim to keep curiosity high about a model that Alfa Romeo continue to define as “the metamorphosis“As we know, the Tonale will be the first car of the Italian brand to be equipped with a Plug-in hybrid powertrain. Unit that should derive strictly from that of the Jeep Compass 4xe but which has been refined to meet the needs of Alfa Romeo which aims to offer its customers great driving pleasure.

Just to further fine-tune this powertrain, the new CEO had decided to postpone the debut of the SUV. Originally, in fact, the launch was supposed to take place before the end of 2021. In a few days we will finally be able to find out what this version will offer.

Obviously, the Tonale will also be offered with more “traditional” engines. The new SUV, we recall, will be produced inside the Pomigliano d’Arco plant.