Alfa Romeo Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s new compact hybrid SUV unveiled

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is finally a reality. After having seen it as a concept in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, the production version of the compact SUV of the Biscione was unveiled in Arese. Built on the same platform as the Jeep Compass, the new Tonale focuses on style, driving dynamics, equipment and even hybrid engines to be successful in the aggressive premium C-SUV segment. Built in the renovated “Gianbattista Vico” factory in Pomigliano d’Arco, the latest addition to the Biscione brings new products to the range such as hybrid engines, a new infotainment system, level 2 autonomous driving and previews such as Nft digital certification (non- fungible token). The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available to order from April in the exclusive launch version “Special Edition” and subsequently it will be possible to choose between the two trim levels, Super and Ti.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, all the photos of the new Italian hybrid suv Photogallery25 photos View

High-tech headlights

4.53 meters long, 1.84 m wide, and 1.60 m high, the new Alfa Tonale introduces the stylistic course of the Biscione made up of technological innovations such as the new headlamps and at the same time references to the past. The “3 + 3” front lights with new Full-Led Adaptive Matrix headlights are inspired by the SZ Zagato or the Proteo concept. Developed together with Marelli, the three modules include daylight, dynamic direction indicator and the “Welcome and Goodbye” device (the function that is activated every time the driver closes or opens the car), guaranteeing the best lighting conditions thanks to the ‘introduction of two technologies: the “Adaptive Driving Beam”, which provides continuous adjustment of the dipped headlights according to speed and specific driving conditions, and the “Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology”, which automatically detects traffic front and / or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars; and finally a third module that is automatically activated when cornering to ensure the best side lighting.

The hybrid engine

The system features a 15.5 kWh battery. The accumulator: the battery is fully recharged in 2 and a half hours using the 7.4 kW quick charger. Two levels of electrification, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid: the 160 hp Hybrid Vgt (Variable Geometry Turbo) engine, exclusively for Alfa Romeo, makes its debut on the Tonale. The 1.5 petrol engine with variable geometry turbo combined with the Tct seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with 48-volt 15 kW and 55 Nm “P2” electric motor is capable of transmitting motion to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off. The transmission makes it possible to start and move in electric mode at low speeds, when parking and when sailing. At launch, the Hybrid version with 130 horsepower is also available, always coupled with the seven-speed TCT with 48-volt “P2” electric motor. The pinnacle of performance is guaranteed by the exclusive 275 HP Plug-in Hybrid Q4, with a 0-100 km / h sprint in just 6.2 seconds and an autonomy, in pure electric mode, expected up to 80 km in the city cycle ( over 60 km in the combined cycle), best in class in the segment. The new 1.6-liter diesel with 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque completes the range of engines, combined with the Alfa Romeo TCT 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive with electronic self-locking differential.

Interiors

Climbing on board, you will find an environment facing the driver, underlining the attention to driving on the new sporty SUV of the Biscione. Among the elements stand out the “telescope” instrument panel, clearly styled by Alfa Romeo, and the compact steering wheel with aluminum paddles and sporty shape. The new Android Auto-based infotainment system is connected to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, uses TomTom maps for navigation and can be updated in OTA (Over The Air) mode. At the center of the instrument panel, characterized by the historic “telescope” design, stands the new totally digital 12.3 ”TFT screen. Furthermore, the cluster can be reconfigured through three graphics: Evolved, Relax and Heritage. The central tunnel houses the new Dna driving mode selector. The infotainment system can be managed via the 10.25 ”touchscreen. In addition, the Tonale is equipped with “Alfa Connect Services”, the tool that offers advanced on-board connectivity and a series of useful services for safety and comfort.

Integration with Amazon Alexa

Among the major innovations of Alfa Romeo Tonale is the integration of the functions of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Thanks to the “Secure Delivery Service”, you can choose Tonale as the place for the delivery of incoming parcels, unlocking the doors and allowing the courier to deposit them safely inside your car.