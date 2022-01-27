Alfa Romeo Tonale: an interior and front video exhibition

New teaser video for Alfa Romeo Tonale. It was the Alfa car manufacturer itself that posted the video on social networks. In this video you can see the front of the C-segment SUV even if the image is obviously not clear.

Also shown is a glimpse of the interior and in particular of the cockpit. The instrument panel of the model that will debut on February 8 will be fully digital as we already knew. Alfa Romeo is also keen to let people know that the cockpit of its new car will be centered on the driver.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: the debut on February 8, here’s what we know

From what we see from this image, it seems that the cockpit will be re-proposed in a very similar form to what we saw in the concept car that Alfa Romeo showed in 2019 on the occasion of the Geneva Auto Show. But after all it seems that that concept has been almost all confirmed in the production model.

The debut of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is less and less missing. The SUV of the Biscione is one of the most anticipated models ever in the world of engines this 2022. Its arrival on the market is scheduled for the next June 4th while production will start next month Pomigliano.

This model is crucial for the future of Alfa Romeo. Many of the registrations that the Stellantis executives expect from the Biscione in the coming years will come from this vehicle which together with the future Alfa Romeo Brenner it is destined to be one of the best sellers of the historic Milanese brand. This will also be the first hybrid model of the Biscione to arrive on the market. In fact, Tonale will immediately be available in an electrified version.

You might be interested in: Alfa Romeo Tonale: another sighting for the highly anticipated SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer [Foto spia]