Alfa Romeo Tonale and its competitors: it is still Italy-Germany

The new compact SUV of the Biscione will be ordered from April and will have to contend with Audi Q3, Bmw X1 and Mercedes Gla, but also with the new entry Cupra Formentor and the rivals in the Stellantis house, starting with Peugeot 3008. Prices not yet announced, but scheduled departure from 33,000 euros

Gianluigi Giannetti

A car that bears the name of a place, but which then has to find a place on the market. This is the mission of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, an absolutely crucial model for the Italian brand, which entrusts it with an announced best-seller role to substantially reinvigorate sales. However, that of Tonale is also a relative weight, because it has to compete on the market of mid-size and premium-range sport utilities where it arrives last, developed in terms of design in 2018 and presented as a concept in distant 2019. Alfa Romeo Tonale will be ordered from April 2022 in the launch “Special Edition” equipped with 130 and 160 HP 1.5 petrol hybrid engines, while from September the range will be completed with the 130 HP 1.6 diesel variant, in November with the sportier 1.3 plug-in hybrid Q4 from 275 hp, the only four-wheel drive. No official communication about the price list, which according to rumors collected could start from 33,000 euros. To find a place on the market, however, this is where Tonale has to start.

Medium size at high altitude – Alfa Romeo Tonale has a length of 453 cm, which is in the ideal shape of the medium SUV to which its design conveys a sporty character despite its 160 cm height. The identikit is what was needed, while the use of the Small Wide platform derived from that of the Jeep Compass is a topic to which the Italian brand has responded by underlining the work done to ensure driving dynamics at the height, with deeply revised suspension. and now with a McPherson scheme at the front, but especially at the rear, where many rivals use the most advanced multi-link solutions on paper. Alfa Romeo underlines the presence of electronically controlled shock absorbers and higher steering responsiveness, but pending a road test that confirms the dynamic qualities and sensations of a premium car, the comparison with the competition in terms of equipment and digitization counts. Tonale will be available in two trim levels, Super and Ti, with the latter that can be enriched with the Veloce pack with a sportier character. Compared to the current Alfa production, the leap in quality in infotainment is clear, with a standard system with a customizable Android operating system and 4G connectivity with “Over The Air” updates, but also the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The 12.3 “screen of the instrumentation is flanked by a 10.25” touchscreen, with a very different impact compared to that seen on Stelvio and Giulia. The perception of a premium car also inevitably passes through a set of driving assistance systems that put the Tonale in parallel with its rivals, starting with level 2 autonomous driving with Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering that automatically adjust speed and trajectory, keeping the car in the center of the lane and at a distance from the vehicle in front.

The engines – On the other hand, it is more complex to think of engines, and in particular of the plug-in hybrid Q4 which represents the top of the range. The 15.5 kWh battery allows a declared range in electric mode of 60 km on the combined Wltp cycle, with 0-100 km / h acceleration in 6.2 seconds and a total power of 275 hp. As is well known, this is a very different system from the one that equips models such as the Peugeot 3008 in its flagship version 1.6 Hybrid 300 Hp Allure e-Eat8, which with a 13.2 kWh battery reaches a zero-emission range for 59 km, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds and unleashes 300 hp of total maximum power, distributed as in the case of the Tonale with an intelligent electronic all-wheel drive system. The Peugeot 3008, on the other hand, shares its 300hp hybrid powertrain with the Opel Grandland X, and therefore also the latter is formally more powerful than the top of the range currently planned for Tonale. If you want, image issues for Tonale, who in addition to the internal competition of the Stellantis group, will have to contend with new rivals and above all the usual adversaries. Inevitably Germans.

Audi Q3 – It represents the new point of reference for the range of medium premium SUVs, thanks to the evolution that from the first generation has led to a second, very accurate in terms of design and details. 448 cm long, has a boot of 530 liters and rests on the Mqb Evo platform, which has been the lintel of the entire production of the Volkswagen group for years. Very refined from the point of view of electronic equipment, the Audi Q3 has a fully digitized cockpit and the Mmi Touch infotainment system with advanced navigation and high-resolution maps, as well as a wide range of connected services. The list includes the petrol engines 35 Tfsi 1.5 with 150 Hp, 40 Tfsi 2.0 with 190 Hp, 45 Tfsi 2.0 with 245 Hp. On diesel we find the variants 35 Tdi 2.0 from 150 Hp and 40 Tdi 2.0 from 200 Hp. The plug-in hybrid option is the 245 bhp Q3 45 Tfsi 1.4. At the top of the range, the RS Q3 with a 400 HP 2.5-liter petrol engine. Prices starting from 37,300 euros.

BMW X1 – Maintaining the BMW footprint on a model like this was a complicated but successful mission for BMW. The second generation of X1 maintains the idea of ​​an everyday car borrowed from the 1 Series and its habitability, but transports it to the world of premium SUVs with an overall length of 445 cm and a trunk of 505 liters, while maintaining a very aerodynamic design considering the car category. The new mechanical base has allowed a lot more space on board for passengers, while the exquisitely BMW look remains in the instrumentation and interior finishes with essential but well-finished lines. The list includes the 136 HP 18i 1.5 petrol engines and 178 HP i20 2.0 petrol engines. With diesel we find the variants 16d 1.5 from 116 Hp, 18d 2.0 from 150 Hp and 190 Hp. The plug-in hybrid option is 25e 1.5 220hp. Prices starting from 33,600 euros.

Mercedes Gla – The second generation is a real transformation, thanks to a more elegant style and cutting-edge technological equipment. 44-liter passenger compartment. Renovated on the outside, revolutionized on the inside, and it is impossible not to mention the MBux system, the infotainment system with two 10.3 “screens that develops seamlessly up to the middle dashboard. Goodbye analogue instrumentation, all driving information and car parameters are digital. The price list includes the petrol engines 180 1.3 with 136 HP, 200 1.3 with 163 HP and 250 2.0 with 224 HP. On diesel we find the variants 180 d 2.0 of 116 Hp, 200 d 2.0 of 150 Hp and 220 d 2.0 of 190 Hp. The plug-in hybrid option is the 218hp 250 and 1.3. At the top of the range, the 45 S with a 421 HP 2.0 petrol engine. Prices starting from 36,135 euros.

Cupra Formentor – It owes its name to the promontory on the island of Mallorca in the Balearics, but it is also the protagonist of the success of the new sports brand of the Volkswagen group, which with Cupra finds an ideal contrast to Alfa Romeo for reasons of sportiness and Latin emotionality in design. Like the Audi Q3, it rests on the Mqb Evo platform and in 445 cm of length shows a very sleek design and offers a 420-liter luggage compartment.The car has a driving setting that is even surprising compared to the standards of a medium SUV, i.e. a very direct way to the pleasure of driving and the sensations related to road holding. The price list includes the 1.5 Tsi 150 hp and 2.0 tsi 190 hp petrol engines. 2.0 Tsi Vz with 245 Hp and 310 Hp. On diesel we find the 2.0 Tdi variant with 150 hp. There are two plug-in hybrid options, the 204 HP 1.4 e-Hybrid and the 245 HP 1.4 e-Hybrid VZ. At the top of the range, the 390 hp 2.5 Tsi VZ5 petrol engine. Prices starting from 33,150 euros.

Peugeot 3008 – A European best seller since the first generation, with a design that best represents Peugeot’s turning point to the second. The Suv 3008 is perhaps the most insidious competitor for Tonale, thanks to the internal balance of the Stellantis group between the brand of the French lion and that of the Italian Biscione, both with a sporting connotation. 445 cm long, it uses the evolved Emp2 platform of Psa origin, which for a long time it was assumed was also intended for Tonale. The well-finished look, with 520 liters of boot, are the starter of a product designed to showcase the potential of the group among medium SUVs. Impossible not to mention the i-Cockpit, that is the digital instrumentation redesigned to give greater prominence to the driving sensations and control over the controls, starting with the reduced-size steering. The price list includes the 130 HP 1.2 petrol engines, diesel we find the 131 HP 1.5 variant, while there are two plug-in hybrid options, the 1.6 from 225 HP and the 1.6 from 300 HP, at the top of the range. Prices starting from 30,950 euros.