Alfa Romeo Tonale and its rivals: it will be a good fight

A CROWDED “SEGMENT” – TheAlfa Romeo Tonale, and now that it has shown itself in its final form, on the whole quite adherent to the concept unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the most difficult test awaits it: that of the market. If, while waiting for the Alfa Romeo road test, strong reassurances arrive that the new Tonale will prove to be among the most fun cars to drive in the category, in fact, the game against the rivals European and Asian. In total, there are 28 more or less direct competitors of the new media with raised wheels of the Milanese company (you can find them summarized in a roundup from page 26 to 52 on the number of on the flyer of March 2022 currently on newsstands): more than a match, therefore, it is a long “championship” waiting for theAlfa Romeo Tonale, in which Stellantis believed a lot from the beginning, carrying out with determination a project born a couple of years before the FCA and PSA groups joined forces to create the fourth global automotive giant. But the identikit of the new Alfa places it at the center of a further and even more heated confrontation. It is a challenge within the challenge, the one with the so-called premium opponents (we present them to you in alphabetical order in the gallery below), to which the Biscione will try to gnaw precious market shares to relaunch itself in the race for the energy transition.

