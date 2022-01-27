Alfa Romeo Tonale, cockpit with the “Telescope” – Auto World

Alfa Romeo enthusiasts are thrilled in anticipation of the debut of the new one Tonal. The next SUV with which the Alfa car manufacturer hopes to relaunch its business will be unveiled in all its details on February 8th, through a digital event entitled “The Metamorphosis”. To pass the wait, Alfa Romeo itself has released a new official video teaser that anticipates some details regarding the interior of the new Tonale: the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo SUV will be equipped with the new multifunctional instrument panel “Telescope“.

Alfa Romeo limited itself to saying that about the new Tonale “the passenger compartment was designed to enhance the driver“: further details have not been announced, but considering that there are less than two weeks to the debut of the SUV, the wait is getting smaller and smaller. The curiosity clearly does not revolve only around the interiors: even the exterior design and the engine range are two aspects on which it has been debating for some time, given that it is known for sure that in addition to petrol and diesel, Alfa Romeo will focus strongly on the hybrid. . The specifications of the engine configuration of the electrified version of the new Tonale, however, are still unknown: a few more days, and the new SUV of the Biscione will have no more secrets.