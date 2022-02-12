Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé: a render tries to imagine it

Alfa Romeo Tonale it has only been presented a few days ago but despite this it is already the protagonist of a series of renderings that try to imagine hypothetical new versions. After a few days we showed you what it would be like the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio versiontoday a new render published by the French auto-moto site suggests a coupe version of the new SUV of the historian logo of the Biscione.

Hypothesized in a render as it would be the Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupè

This render speculates Alfa Romeo Tonale coupé with a very sporty and sleek look worthy of the best Coupé SUVs on the market. If a model of this type really appeared on the market it would be the perfect challenger to opponents of the caliber of Audi Q3 Sportback, Renault Arkana and also of the alleged SUV Coupe which, according to rumors, Peugeot also intends to unveil by the end of 2022.

Unfortunately, at the moment it seems very difficult that Alfa Romeo will have any intention in the future to unveil a coupe version of Alfa Romeo Tonale. This is not a project that has never been hypothesized by the executives of the Biscione car company, even if as they say in these cases “Never say Never”.

On the other hand, it seems more probable that a model with these characteristics could be the future B-SUV that the Biscione will produce from the end of next year in Poland in Tychy and which will perhaps be called Alfa Romeo Brenner. In recent days, the CEO Imparato said that this model will be the first car designed by Alfa Romeo’s new head of design, the Spaniard Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. The car will be a very sporty model with an aggressive look that could surprise all fans of the Biscione and beyond.

