Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé: features, design, images, renderings

Since when Alfa Romeo Tonale was presented in recent days, the renders on possible versions of the SUV are flocking. After showing the alleged Quadrifoglio version in recent days, the designer X-Tomi Design he tries again and speculates what a Coupé version of the new one would be like Alfa Romeo SUV.

This is the second attempt of this type after the one we showed you yesterday on the French Auto-Moto site. In this case, the backend of the model has been changed. In this way, the Alfa car undergoes a treatment similar to that of the Mercedes GLC Coupé and BMW X4.

A render speculates what the Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé would be like

Aesthetically speaking, the result is certainly appreciable. The changes made in this rendering to Alfa Romeo Tonale give a more jaunty air to the SUV. The idea of ​​a Coupe version of Tonale does not seem so absurd if you consider that almost all premium car manufacturers now have a SUV Coupe in their range.

Despite the criticism that this type of car often receives, sales seem to reward the choice of manufacturers, many of which now have an SUV Coupe in almost every market segment. Unfortunately, at the moment a Coupe version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is not foreseen and therefore it is easy to assume that this will remain a mere stylistic exercise.

Instead it seems much more likely that Alfa Romeo Tonale may have a high performance Quadrifoglio version which will most likely be announced by the end of 2022. As for the 100% electric version, at the moment it seems a bit difficult but it is not excluded that in a few years things may change.