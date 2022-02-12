Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupè: new hypothesis from the web

A few days have passed since the debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale. The Biscione’s C-segment SUV has finally revealed its appearance after long years of waiting. The model will be available from April with the launch version and then from June with its entire range. Since the model was unveiled, the designers and enthusiasts have been unleashed by already imagining different versions of this car.

New design hypothesis for a possible Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé

After showing you the assumptions of what it would be like Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio or GTA, in the last few days it seems that the attentions of the “renderesti” are focusing on what would be the appearance of a presumed one coupé version of the new Alfa Romeo model. After we showed you jjodry’s work for the French site Auto-moto.com in recent days, today we show you a new hypothesis from the web.

It is about that of X-Tomi Design not new to these exploits. Even the well-known designer tried to imagine what an alleged one might look like Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé. Undoubtedly this version of Tonale shows a certain charm. After all, Coupé SUVs have more captivating and sporty lines than normal SUVs. It is no coincidence that many car manufacturers have now decided to equip their ranges with this type of SUV which, starting as a niche, are increasingly consolidating on the market.

At the moment a version of this type of Alfa Romeo’s SUV is not expected. It seems very difficult that this car can also be built in the future. It looks much more likely than a model with a SUV Coupe can arrive in the Alfa Romeo range but only as a completely different model from Alfa Romeo Tonale. However, we will see what news will arrive about the future models of the Biscione in the coming months.

