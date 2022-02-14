Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé: photos, information and characteristics

At one time it was SUVs that multiplied in the manufacturers’ price lists, today it is SUVs-coupes that are becoming more and more numerous. In fact, many manufacturers have started to offer sport utilities with sleeker and more dynamic tail lines, not only in the higher segments. In recent months, several high-wheeled C-segment with sporty rears have appeared, from the Renault Arkana to the Citroën C4. And with the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale the designer X-Tomi – former author of the Tonal GTA – he imagined how it could be a hypothetical Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé.

Difficult, but not impossible. The gestation of the new sport utility of the Biscione was quite long and the arrival of a second body variant seems at least unlikely, but the last word is not said. For different reasons. The first is the profitability of this segment: more and more manufacturers are transforming their SUVs already on the market into coupes (Citroën, with the new C4 already born with sleek lines, is a white fly), with relatively low costs and profit margins. high. The sportier bodywork, in general, is offered with a surcharge compared to the traditional one in the face of very similar production costs. The second is the Premium ambitions of the Biscione: having another model to offer on the market could make the Italian brand more attractive in many markets. The third, but no less important, is the sporting nature of the Lombard brand: having a “coupé” in the range (albeit in the SUV segment) could create innumerable links with the past.

New queue. If in the end Alfa Romeo decides to give the green light to the Tonale Coupé, the designers will have to rethink the layout of the tail, redesigning several details, including the optical groups. The new configuration of the C pillar, in fact, would lead to having to completely rethink the tailgate and, therefore, also the headlights and the LED strip that connects them. The different inclination of the roof could also lead to a modification of the rear sofa, which could be slightly lowered and combined with more inclined backrests to try to obtain a few extra inches of headroom for passengers. And the luggage compartment should also differ from that of the Tonale, losing a few liters of capacity. What will not change will be interiors And the offer of engines: except for the entry level 1.6 turbodiesel and 1.5 Hybrid from 130 bhp (whose power could be considered meager for the segment), the other versions of the SUV (160 bhp 1.5 Hybrid VGT and 275 bhp plug-in hybrid) would be more than suitable to push the new Tonale Coupé.