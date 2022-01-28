Alfa Romeo Tonale: details, interiors, video

Small clues to a crucial model. The Tonale proudly sports the tricolor in a detail that does not yet appear well defined (it could be the mirror). In addition, smooth and perforated leather alternate on the spokes of the steering wheel. There are very few details added by this video teaser, yet every detail contributes to creating a great expectation for what Alfa Romeo calls the model of “metamorphosis”. The new SUV will in fact be the first to bring a further evolved style to the market as well as the first in the history of the Biscione to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, thanks to the internal synergies of the Stellantis group. In this case, the Tonale will use the base of the Jeep Compass 4xe, adopting however a specific tuning, designed to enhance the driving pleasure typical of the Alfa Romeo brand.