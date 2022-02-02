Alfa Romeo Tonale: dimensions, price, engines, output

There is a week left until the official presentation of theAlfa Romeo Tonale. On February 8th, we will have the opportunity to see the new SUV live: to be able to touch it in the dealerships, however, we will have to wait another five months. The open door is set for June 4th, although orders will probably be opened sooner with the arrival of the price list. The prices could be around those of the Compass sister: the plug-in hybrids will reach 45-50 thousand euros (or more) depending on the power and the set-up (there will be various levels, including Super, Veloce and Ti), while the entry versions, petrol and diesel, should be around 30 thousand euros.

The engines. Yes, petrol and diesel, because the Tonale should keep the diesel fuel alive: as we anticipated in the past few months, the average SUV of the Biscione will also be offered with a 1.6 MultiJet 2 of around 130 HP. News that, in an increasingly unbalanced electric market, has particular relevance. In the range there will also be space for gasoline (probably electrified in the mild hybrid version, but the use of the new e-Hybrid systems brought to the debut by its sister Compass) and for at least one plug-in hybrid version cannot be excluded. It should be a 4xe derivation system, therefore composed of the 1.3 T4 combined with an electric unit on the rear axle for all-wheel drive: on the Jeeps this type of hybrid is offered in two power steps, 190 or 240 horsepower, but on the Alfa Romeo – also seen the requests of Jean-Philippe Imparato – it could reach 250 (or more) horses with about fifty kilometers of electric range.

The dimensions. As for the measurements, the Tonale should be positioned in the upper part of the C segment. 162 cm), the model with which it shares the floor and part of the mechanics. In fact, Alfa Romeo worked on the Small Wide chassis, fine-tuning various parts, including the suspension which will certainly have a sportier setting than those of the Jeep. The height from the ground will also be lower, so as to favor a better dynamic behavior.

The design. Stylistically, the stock Tonale shouldn’t differ excessively from the prototype. Some pure show car details, such as the rear-view mirrors or the shape of the optical groups, will leave room for components with less refined, more classic shapes. What shouldn’t change is the light signature, front and rear: from the spy photos it is possible to glimpse how the lines of the LEDs used for the daytime running lights form three arches very similar to those of the concept presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and like the two rear lights are connected by a horizontal strip that stops only near the Alfa Romeo logo.

Interiors. What should differ most from the prototype is the interior. The minimal interior of the Tonale concept will leave room for a more concrete environment: the color digital instrument panel will be flanked by a second infotainment screen, which could include new functions connected to the absolute debut in the Alfa range. Up to five people will be able to find space on board, while luggage space should be in line with that of the competitors: a volume of around 450 liters is expected. The appointment with the Tonale, as mentioned, is set for the afternoon of February 8th.

