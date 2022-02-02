Alfa Romeo Tonale – What we know (and what not) one week after the presentation “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it /news/new-models/2022/01/31/alfa_romeo_tonale_dimensions_price_engines_output/gallery/rsmall/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-rendering-02.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/31/alfa_romeo_tonale_dimensions_price_motors_output/gallery/rbig/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-rendering-02.jpg”,”caption “:”
Alfa Romeo Tonale – What we know (and what not) one week after the presentation “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it /news/new-models/2022/01/31/alfa_romeo_tonale_dimensions_price_engines_output/gallery/rsmall/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-rendering-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/31/alfa_romeo_tonale_dimensions_price_engines_output/gallery/rbig/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-rendering-03.jpg”,”caption “:”
Alfa Romeo Tonale – What we know (and what not) one week after the presentation “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”