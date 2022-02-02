Alfa Romeo Tonale: dimensions, price, engines, output

There is a week left until the official presentation of theAlfa Romeo Tonale. On February 8th, we will have the opportunity to see the new SUV live: to be able to touch it in the dealerships, however, we will have to wait another five months. The open door is set for June 4th, although orders will probably be opened sooner with the arrival of the price list. The prices could be around those of the Compass sister: the plug-in hybrids will reach 45-50 thousand euros (or more) depending on the power and the set-up (there will be various levels, including Super, Veloce and Ti), while the entry versions, petrol and diesel, should be around 30 thousand euros.

The engines. Yes, petrol and diesel, because the Tonale should keep the diesel fuel alive: as we anticipated in the past few months, the average SUV of the Biscione will also be offered with a 1.6 MultiJet 2 of around 130 HP. News that, in an increasingly unbalanced electric market, has particular relevance. In the range there will also be space for gasoline (probably electrified in the mild hybrid version, but the use of the new e-Hybrid systems brought to the debut by its sister Compass) and for at least one plug-in hybrid version cannot be excluded. It should be a 4xe derivation system, therefore composed of the 1.3 T4 combined with an electric unit on the rear axle for all-wheel drive: on the Jeeps this type of hybrid is offered in two power steps, 190 or 240 horsepower, but on the Alfa Romeo – also seen the requests of Jean-Philippe Imparato – it could reach 250 (or more) horses with about fifty kilometers of electric range.