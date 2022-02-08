Alfa Romeo Tonale disaster: completely unveiled online a few hours before the official conference

As we explained in our introductory article, there is a lot of anticipation for the definitive unveil of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Or maybe we should say “there was a lot of anticipation”, as in the past few hours something happened halfway between disaster and unexpected. It is not known exactly how, but all the main information on the new car they ended up on the net. And not just some text or some specifications, by all we mean everything: photos, videos, technical data sheets.

At 3pm today, therefore, there will be no surprises and no images ever seen, as we now know everything, except for an incredible misdirection operation. The Tonale does not seem to have changed much compared to the prototype presented at the Geneva Motor Show in the now distant 2019.

Therefore, if there are no relevant innovations on the outside, we find them instead under the hood, where the will of Jean-Philippe Imparato has been respected, and the Tonale does not have simple transplanted engines. As rumored, the solutions derive from the hybrids already seen in Jeep, but with some more details to differentiate them. It goes beyond expectations the plug-in versionwhich will have power up to 275 hp, 35 more than the Jeep 4xe, and all-wheel drive thanks to the electric motor mounted on the rear axle. There 15.5 kWh battery and an optimized system should guarantee up to 80 km in pure electric, in the case of urban driving.

The other two versions are instead 48-volt hybrid, but always with a unit developed specifically for Alfa Romeo. We find a 1.5 supercharged petrol engine, with 130 or 160 HP. In particular, the most powerful variable geometry engine, Miller cycle, with a compression ratio of 12.5. Both of these solutions are front-wheel drive only, with 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch.

The interior also does not have many changes compared to what has already been seen, and the glance on the vehicles under test proved to be correct. We have the classic Alfa instrumentation behind the wheel, while the central cantilevered display in a raised position. It remains only to understand which and how many will be the preparations, start of orders, deliveries and any prices.





