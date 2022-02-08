Alfa Romeo Tonale, early debut: first photos leaked – Mondo Auto

There are now less than 24 hours to go before the official debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale, the second SUV of the Biscione but the first photos of the new model have already appeared online. More than 3 years after the preview of the concept car that made its appearance at the Geneva Motor Show, the production version finally arrives and will be presented in a global preview on Tuesday 8 February after an approach path made of teasers that showed different elements. of the high-wheeled model of the Italian brand. In the meantime, however, you can already appreciate a preview of what will be one of the most important models for the Stellantis group brand.

The new model of the Arese car manufacturer which will arrive in dealerships on June 4th, with Alfa Romeo that has already set an “open doors” which will give customers the opportunity to touch the expected car, an important lever for the commercial relaunch of the brand. While waiting to find out everything about Tonale, which will be unveiled in Arese but produced in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant where there is great excitement and interest, we can only hypothesize some of the characteristics of the new SUV, with the rumors that have been running around. in the last months. The Alfa Romeo Tonale range should consist of two productions Super and Ti and the Sprint and Veloce packs, with the latter being at the top of the C segment SUV offer, with a rich package similar to what is offered on Giulia and Stelvio. Tonale will be born on the Small Wide platform, the same that houses Compass, with which it will share some characteristics, starting with the dimensions that should be very similar: the high-wheeled model of the Biscione should be about 4.50 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2. , 64 meters. There should also be some similarities with the Jeep among the engines, particularly with the 4xe version.

The range of engines of Alfa Romeo Tonale will in fact include a plug-in hybrid version which will combine the 1.3 T4 petrol with an electric unit positioned on the rear axle that will take care of the four-wheel drive with a power higher than the off-road vehicle, probably close to 300 hp as desired by Jean Philippe Imparato. Also confirmed diesel and petrol versions, with the possibility of having a light electrification with MHEV systems. According to the images released by the Polish site AutoGaleria, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will have an output of 280 hp, combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a high-voltage battery pack. of 15.5 kWh which will guarantee an autonomy of 80 km in the WLTP cycle and compatibility with charging infrastructures up to 100 kW. From the first photos it can be seen that the design does not differ much from that appreciated on the concept car seen at the Geneva Motor Show, in particular the expressive front and rear light clusters. Finally a hypothesis on the price list: the entry level of the Alfa Romeo Tonale should start from a figure close to 30,000 euros while the high-end fittings with PHEV technology will attack between 45 and 50,000 euros. We just have to wait until February 8 to find out everything about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale during the live streaming from the Arese Museum.