Alfa Romeo Tonale, first details on the interior – Mondo Auto

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Alfa Romeo trembles in view of the debut of the new one Tonal. The compact SUV from the carmaker of Biscione will be tasked with relaunching the brand’s business, which in recent months has been in a steep swoop due to poor global sales. In recent weeks several prototypes of the new Tonale have been tweaked on the road in testing, but the latest sighting of the SUV has revealed new details about what we can expect: the interior design and what is hidden under the hood.

But let’s go in order and let’s start from the cockpit. As evidenced by the recent spy photos released by Carscoops, the layout of the dashboard and the round-shaped air vents are roughly reminiscent of the reference concept car of the new Tonale presented in 2019. Technologically speaking, the driver will be able to take advantage of a display for the larger infotainment system compared to the one shown on the concept car, which will flank an important digital instrument panel. Elsewhere, the three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls and the start button stands out, while the raised central tunnel houses the knob dedicated to the automatic gearbox. More generally, it can be admitted that most of the interior details have been adapted to the production version of the SUV, as well as slightly evolved compared to the images leaked two years ago.

Coming to the engine, the new Tonale will share the hybrid powertrain with Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe. This means that the Alfa Romeo branded SUV will also combine a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is also used on the plug-in hybrid variants of the aforementioned Jeep models with a rear-mounted electric motor, all in conjunction with traction. integral, with a 6-speed automatic transmission and one 11.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The specifications of the powertrain are not yet known, but the power and torque values ​​are expected to be higher than those of the Renegade and Compass 4xe.

