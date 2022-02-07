Alfa Romeo Tonale: first official images of the SUV

The first official images of Alfa Romeo Tonale have been leaked a few minutes ago. The car was anticipated by a video posted by Stellantis. These are the first unveiled images of the new Alfa Romeo SUV which will be officially presented tomorrow in Arese at the “La Macchina del Tempo” Museum. As expected, the production model is very similar to the concept car unveiled nearly 3 years ago at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

First official images of Alfa Romeo Tonale

This was already understood from the spy photos of the camouflaged prototype that we have shown you in recent months. The same number one as the car manufacturer from Biscione, Jean-Philippe Imparato he had anticipated that there would be changes compared to the concept car but not as radical as one could imagine.

The interiors have also been revealed of Alfa Romeo Tonale. Again there aren’t too many changes to the mock-up and prototype. The characteristic shape of the dashboard has been maintained, with the display of digital gauges hidden in “tubes”. Only the screen of the uConnect multimedia system appears to be mounted slightly differently.

The biggest news regarding the Alfa Romeo Tonale is that the model gets “made-to-measure” engines. This is certainly the most unexpected thing that transpires with these first official images. Well, the Tonale gets it new drive units developed especially for you. Of course, they are not made “from scratch”, but derive from engines already used in models such as the Jeep Compass and Renegade.

However, the engines have been optimized with Alfa Romeo in mind. So we have a choice between two soft hybrids, which they offer 130 and 160 hp. Power is generated here by a supercharged 1.5 engine, which is coupled to a small electric unit and 48V installation.

These units are equipped with front-wheel drive and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An interesting fact is the Plug-In Hybrid version. This is a version developed specifically for this car, which shouldn’t have much in common with the hybrid Jeep 4XE.

The differences can be seen with the naked eye. The maximum power here reaches 275 hp, and the power is transferred to all four wheels thanks to the Q4 drive (the rear axle is driven by an electric unit).

The 9-speed automatic transmission it was replaced by a classic 6-speed automatic. The battery with a capacity of 15.5 kWh. It was developed with this car in mind and the operation of the entire system has been specially optimized. Thanks to that, autonomy should come up to 80 kilometers.

In some markets in Europe it will also be present a 130 horsepower 1.6 diesel while in other markets, probably outside of Europe there will be a 260 horsepower 2.0 turbo petrol. The setups should be Super and Ti.

