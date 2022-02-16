Alfa Romeo Tonale first spotted live without camouflage

Alfa Romeo finally presented last week theAlfa Romeo Tonale. Before the official announcement, we had only had the chance to see several fully disguised prototypes.

However, a reader of CarScoops shared some pictures of a Pre-production tonal parked without any camouflage. It is practically the first full live sighting.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: here is the first prototype without camouflage seen live

The SUV in question was spotted at port of Salerno alongside some old cars, including a Citroën Picasso, a Fiat Panda and an Opel Insignia. With its modern and elegant design and its sinuous and dynamic shapes, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale stands out easily.

The prototype in question has a body painted in gray, combined with several black inserts on the front trilobe, on the air intakes, on the fenders, on the door handles and on the window frames.

The five-hole rims, also finished in gray, stand out on the side profile and hide red brake calipers. In this case, the Arese car manufacturer plans to offer various sets to choose from, from 18 “up ​​to 20”.

We already know the new Tonale will be available with a 1.5-liter hybrid engine available in two versions, a 1.6-liter turbodiesel, a 2-liter turbo petrol and the flagship plug-in hybrid with a power of 275 hp and a range of 60 km in 100% electric mode with a single charge thanks to a 15.5 kWh battery.

The full electric and Quadrifoglio versions could also arrive in the future

The 1.6-liter turbodiesel and 1.3-liter petrol with plug-in hybrid technology come with a 6-speed dual-clutch robotic gearbox while the 2-liter turbo petrol features a 9-speed automatic transmission. We also find front or all-wheel drive in the case of the plug-in hybrid model.

Recent rumors leaked on the Internet have reported that the Biscione could also launch a fully electric variant and a high-performance variant with the Quadrifoglio denomination in the future.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available in Europe not before the summer, so we will have to wait a few more months. Jean-Philippe LearnedCEO of Alfa Romeo, said that with this model he wants to represent the beginning of a new era for the historic Milanese brand.

The second SUV of the Biscione will be produced at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant 11 years after the last car of the Arese brand. On board we find a series of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2.

The external dimensions are 4530mm long, 1840mm wide and 1600mm high. Finally, on the market the model will go to clash directly with the likes of BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

