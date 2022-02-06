Alfa Romeo Tonale: first unmasked photo and other spy photos

The wait that will lead to the debut of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is now relegated to one day only, useful to separate the debut scheduled for Tuesday 8 February at 15.00. While waiting to finally have the definitive images of the first C-SUV of the Biscione available, we can show you a very first image that appeared in the section dedicated to the Alfa Romeo Tonale of the well-informed Forum of Self Opinions.

The image that portrays an Alfa Romeo Tonale, devoid of any camouflage, seems to derive from a brochure dedicated to the model. Specifically, you can appreciate a view of the rear 3/4 from which you can appreciate not much, but certainly some details that had been widely discussed in the past.

You can easily notice the pleasant trend of the windows which rises upwards in the rear pillar area, as we have now learned to understand both from the numerous images of the Alfa Romeo Tonale that we have seen so far (disguised, of course), but also in reference to the stylistic trend proposed by the Tonale Concept a few years ago.

The image shows us some more details of the awaited Alfa Romeo Tonale

The door handles are also recognizable, leaving the Concept with both the retractable setting, flush with the bodywork, and the location as regards access to the rear sofa. In fact, it can now be confirmed that the handle on the rear doors will not be incorporated into the window near the pillar (as we had seen on several Alfa Romeos in the past): the Alfa Romeo Tonale will in fact have a classic handle arranged in a traditional position. It must be said that it is not possible to perceive much else, but it is also evident that the rear window seems to have undergone a small increase in size although it has retained the teardrop trend with the vertex facing down.

The wait becomes almost exhausting and a few hours after the debut they also appeared more spy photos that provide us with other indications on the rear and front lights shared by GabetzspyUnit: in these latest images, also by virtue of a not so “deforming” camouflage and the presence of large rims, we appreciate the very pleasant stylistic approach of this highly anticipated Alfa Romeo Tonale. All doubts, however, will fall only in a few hours.

Browse the Gallery 9 photos