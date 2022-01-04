Alfa Romeo Tonale: new details will leak out in the coming days

On 31 December in the video message of greetings from Alfa Romeo to its fans, the first teaser images of Alfa Romeo Tonale. The new SUV from the Alfa car manufacturer is expected to make its debut on February 8th.

This is if the latest rumors leaked on the net prove to be true. According to the usual well-informed, the teasers shown on December 31st represent only the beginning of a real marketing campaign which, starting from the next few days, will reveal new details on the final version of the new model. Alfa Romeo.

New details on the Alfa Romeo Tonale will emerge shortly in view of the debut on February 8th

Apparently in fact from here to the next February 8 A whole series of new revelations on the Alfa Romeo Tonale will serve to keep the attention paid to the new model destined to make not only enthusiasts but also professionals talk about itself in the world of engines.

In particular, it is said that this campaign will take place mainly on Alfa Romeo’s social channels and therefore we invite you to follow them so as not to miss any news regarding the new entry level of the range of the Milanese car manufacturer that will take the place of Alfa Romeo Giulietta and will be produced in the Pomigliano plant starting next March.

As for the listing of Alfa Romeo Tonale, it was the same number one as Alfa Romeo, the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned to reveal that the landing in the dealership with the opening of orders will take place starting from next June 4th.

So Tonale’s debut is getting closer and closer, about 3 years after its first presentation on the occasion of Geneva Auto Show in March 2019. We are sure that the model will be able to amaze a lot and to maintain Stellantis’ expectations which are very high about this vehicle destined to become a model for future Alfa cars and a strong draw to the sales necessary for the complete relaunch of the Italian brand which aims to become a global premium brand.

