Tech

Alfa Romeo Tonale, preview for 2022

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

The milestone is approaching, three years after the presentation of the concept. Alfa Romeo Tonale about to arrive. The brand of Biscione promised to thrill his fans. “In 2022, we will make your heart beat faster. Happy New Year“.

A teaser on the House’s social profiles has relaunched the new compact SUV, expected on the market from the next June 4th, but the presentation will probably take place in a few weeks.

Tonale will score, a beautiful Alfa style change, as well as being the first electrified model. The short video anticipates the rear three-module headlight, with three very thin arches.

A full led system which connects the entire tailgate with a light strip, with the logo in the center. Also new for the front, which will always have three-module headlights, but in the video the grille is highlighted, larger than Giulia and Stelvio, with the tribolo becoming even more important.

Engines and dimensions

Alfa Romeo Tonale will arrive on the market with versions a front-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive hybrid plug-in, with manual gearbox in the attack versions of the range and automatic on the others.

The engines will be petrol, diesel and hybrid, with power from 130 to over 250 horsepower. The length will be approx 4.5 meters.

Read also: Learned talks about his Alfa Romeo, his projects and his life as an Alfista

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Series X finally bought by a mom, but it’s the mini-fridge: drama on TikTok – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

EICMA 2021, the news: Suzuki Katana – Fairs and shows

November 24, 2021

the news of November 6th

November 6, 2021

The WhatsApp trick to lie about your location

November 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button