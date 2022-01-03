Alfa Romeo Tonale, preview for 2022

The milestone is approaching, three years after the presentation of the concept. Alfa Romeo Tonale about to arrive. The brand of Biscione promised to thrill his fans. “ In 2022, we will make your heart beat faster. Happy New Year “.

A teaser on the House’s social profiles has relaunched the new compact SUV, expected on the market from the next June 4th, but the presentation will probably take place in a few weeks.

Tonale will score, a beautiful Alfa style change, as well as being the first electrified model. The short video anticipates the rear three-module headlight, with three very thin arches.

A full led system which connects the entire tailgate with a light strip, with the logo in the center. Also new for the front, which will always have three-module headlights, but in the video the grille is highlighted, larger than Giulia and Stelvio, with the tribolo becoming even more important.

Engines and dimensions

Alfa Romeo Tonale will arrive on the market with versions a front-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive hybrid plug-in, with manual gearbox in the attack versions of the range and automatic on the others.

The engines will be petrol, diesel and hybrid, with power from 130 to over 250 horsepower. The length will be approx 4.5 meters.

