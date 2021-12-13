Alfa Romeo Tonale spotted once again in Turin [Foto spia]

Developments on the highly anticipated continue Alfa Romeo Tonale. In the past few hours, the usual leaker Walter Vayr posted on Facebook the latest prototype spotted on the streets of Turin unfortunately still completely disguised, awaiting the arrival in the dealerships scheduled for June 2022.

As sightings are becoming more and more frequent, it is likely that by the end of the year we will see the first less camouflaged forklifts. For fans of the Biscione, Alfa Romeo’s first C-SUV represents the brand’s desire to return to the top of the market.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: a completely disguised new prototype was seen on the streets of Turin

The new test car has the final design intended for series production which is expected to be very similar to that of the concept that debuted over two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. In fact, the Alfa Romeo Tonale spotted in Turin by Vayr has lines very similar to those of the Tonal Concept.

Thanks to the spy photos we can see the presence of the classic handles for opening the rear doors. Furthermore, both the headlights and the taillights will have a stylistic setting very similar to that seen on the concept car.

The future C-SUV of the historic Arese brand appears well placed thanks to the wide alloy wheels. It should be noted that on the front there will be optical groups composed of three LED elements derived from some iconic models of the past of the brand. Stellantis.

Previous spy photos of the interior revealed that the steering wheel of the new Tonale it will be very similar to that used on the Giulia, but with a shape more extended towards the driver with the lower element of the three spokes slightly different from that of the sedan.

There is also the engine start button under the left spoke. In addition, the next-generation SUV will have a binocular-shaped instrument cluster and what appears to be the same infotainment system display seen on the new Jeep Compass, with which the new Alfa Romeo Tonale will share the platform.

Based on the latest rumors leaked on the Internet, the Milanese carmaker plans to offer at least four versions of the new model: You, Super, Sprint And Rapid. At this point, we just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out more information on the new model.

