Alfa Romeo Tonale takes off its camouflage [Render]

Tuesday 8 February, Alfa Romeo will officially (and finally) present the highly anticipated Alfa Romeo Tonale which will join Giulia and Stelvio in the range of the Arese car manufacturer. It was undoubtedly a long wait, from the presentation of the Tonale concept in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

We already know that the new Alfa SUV will be offered with petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, with powers up to 240 hp. The presence of all-wheel drive was also confirmed.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: a digital project shows the possible design

Having said that, in this article we offer you a digital project created by Andras Veres (posted on Instagram) showing what the final look of the new Alfa Romeo Tonalestarting from the Stelvio.

In particular, the designer has modified the front with the new optical groups composed of three LED elements and a new design for the trilobe and the lower honeycomb grille. The side profile is characterized, however, by door handles flush with the body, wide wheel arches and large multi-spoke alloy wheels with Alfa Romeo hubcap. In addition, Veres changed the ground clearance of the Stelvio to make the new Tonale lower.

Lately, Jean-Philippe Learned has posted a teaser image online that shows the entire team and looks like the cover image of the famous Abbey Road album by the Beatles. The most interesting detail, however, is present behind the five people: there is an Alfa Romeo Tonale hidden under a gray sheet.

Another teaser video posted on YouTube confirmed, however, the existence of the Fast variant which will make up the range of the C-segment SUV. According to reports, the Arese-based carmaker plans to produce about 100,000 units per year in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant and will be exported all over the world, including the United States.

The start of production is expected in March while the arrival of the dealerships in early June. The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the first plug-in hybrid vehicle in the history of the brand by Stellantis. It should have a powertrain consisting of a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo engine paired with an electric powertrain for a total output of 240 hp.

Finally, at the base there will be the Small Wide platform of Stellantis shared with several other vehicles of the group such as Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander and Fiat 500L and 500X.