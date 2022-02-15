Alfa Romeo Tonale, the compact SUV is already on the road – Auto World

First as the protagonist of a new video for the party of lovers, then the first appearance on the road a few days after the official debut. Valentine’s Day was not like any other for Alfa Romeo Tonal: the compact SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer was in fact pinched in a pre-production version near the port of Salerno. The prototype was parked in plain sight in the sun and without any camouflage livery onalso because after the official unveil the model no longer has any secret to hide.

Even in Campania the new Tonale stands out for its sinuous and aerodynamic lines. The aggressive styling of the Biscione’s compact SUV is quite evident, especially when compared to that of the Citroen Picasso, Fiat Panda and Opel Insignia models parked next to it. The identified prototype was finished in a soft gray tint, which matched perfectly with the black accents on the radiator grille, air intakes, fenders, door handles and window frames. The same gray color is the one that characterizes the wheels, in contrast with the red of the brake calipers. With regard to the wheels, as reported by Carscoops Alfa Romeo could expand the offer by ranging from a size of 18 “to a size of 20”. The market launch of the Alfa compact SUV is scheduled for the summer of this year.

“If you haven’t seen the new Tonale yet, watch this video, at your own risk: you may fall in love suddenlyjust like it happened to us “, the car manufacturer of Biscione wrote on its Instagram profile, attaching the clip starring its compact SUV with which it wished a happy Valentine’s Day to all its followers. Recall that the new Tonale is the first electrified model signed by Alfa Romeo, being offered at launch in both standard and plug-in hybrid versions.