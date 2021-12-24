Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first teaser video

Of official images of theAlfa Romeo Tonale we have never seen any, much less video. Over the years we have had to rely on renderings, spy photos and whispered voices to understand what the compact SUV of the Biscione will look like, anticipated with a first concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and then back into hiding, to better prepare for the debut.

Debut that will take place in 2022 and which today is anticipated by a first video teaser published by Jean-Philippe Learned, CEO of the Biscione, published on his Twitter profile. Few and very fast frames that arrive at the end of a video celebrating the first 11 months of the French manager at the helm of Alfa.

Front and rear

From the Alfa Romeo Tonale only the rear can be seen, characterized by an appearance that appears muscular and well shouldered and crossed by a now classic line of light from side to side. It therefore seems to resume the style of the concept seen in Geneva almost 3 years ago, with the subtle lights interrupted in the center by the Biscione symbol.

The front of the Alfa Romeo Tonale also appears, showing equally subtle lights and the classic Alfa trilobo, with a design that seems to incorporate a good part of that of the concept also in this case. Of course, the fast frames do not allow to appreciate it in detail, but also the shape of the lower air intakes seem (and we underline, they seem) very similar to those of the Tonale concept.

What is certain is that there will be many differences with Giulia and Stelvio indeed, they will have to conform to the new design language that the SUV will bring to its debut. A design that will be the son of the pencil of Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, former number one in the design of Seat and Cupra and quickly passed to Dacia, called by Luca De Meo, before moving on to that of Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Tonale front Alfa Romeo Tonale concept, the front

Electrifying future

That the Tonale it will also be plug-in hybrid we already knew this – precisely because of the performances considered unsatisfactory by Imparato, the postponement of the presentation was decided – and the video teaser once again confirms the (also) electrified nature of the Italian compact SUV.

Another piece is added to the size of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, to complete a puzzle that many are waiting for and which will show itself in its entirety next year.