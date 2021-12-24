Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first video teaser appears (but they are old images)

Alfa Romeo Tonale is certainly one of the most anticipated cars in 2022. For the Italian brand it is a very important model for its relaunch strategy. As we have known for some time, the debut has been postponed for a few months by the will of the new CEO Jean-Philippe Learned to allow the technicians to further refine the car and, in particular, the Plug-in version which will be the most important.

Over time we have seen spy photos of the Tonale and some rumors have arrived on its possible characteristics and on the engines that will be proposed by Alfa Romeo. However, we have never seen actual photos of the car. Now, just in time for Christmas, the Italian brand wanted to make a small “welcome gift” to its admirers. The CEO shared a short video through his Twitter profile in which he basically recounts his first 11 months at the helm of the Biscione.

It’s been a whirlwind 11 months since I joined the @Alfa Romeo tribe, this amazing brand that inspires people around the world.

Thank you, for their incredible passion, to our alfisti: our teams and customers and our fans around the world. Very exciting things to come in 2022! pic.twitter.com/4EHn0g8ZfX – Jean-Philippe Imparato (@JPImparato) December 23, 2021

A very nice video showing, for example, the Giulia GTAm, the Giulia and the Stelvio. Furthermore, the video recalls the participation in the Mille Miglia and the Formula 1 World Championship. But the most interesting part of the video is the end. When it comes to the future that will be electrified, in the dim light the new Tonale can be seen. There are few frames but that’s enough to get a glimpse of the front and especially the rear of the new car.