Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first video teaser appears (but they are old images)

Alfa Romeo Tonale is certainly one of the most anticipated cars in 2022. For the Italian brand it is a very important model for its relaunch strategy. As we have known for some time, the debut has been postponed for a few months by the will of the new CEO Jean-Philippe Learned to allow the technicians to further refine the car and, in particular, the Plug-in version which will be the most important.

Over time we have seen spy photos of the Tonale and some rumors have arrived on its possible characteristics and on the engines that will be proposed by Alfa Romeo. However, we have never seen actual photos of the car. Now, just in time for Christmas, the Italian brand wanted to make a small “welcome gift” to its admirers. The CEO shared a short video through his Twitter profile in which he basically recounts his first 11 months at the helm of the Biscione.

A very nice video showing, for example, the Giulia GTAm, the Giulia and the Stelvio. Furthermore, the video recalls the participation in the Mille Miglia and the Formula 1 World Championship. But the most interesting part of the video is the end. When it comes to the future that will be electrified, in the dim light the new Tonale can be seen. There are few frames but that’s enough to get a glimpse of the front and especially the rear of the new car.

Thanks to the recommendation of our user Johnny, we discover that the images used are the same as in the Geneva presentation. At this point one wonders: did they do it because the design will remain very similar to that of the concept, or Alfa Romeo is not yet ready to unveil the final version but does it want to keep the attention high?

The Tonale will, of course, also be offered with other engines. All that remains is to wait for its official presentation to discover all its secrets. We remind you that the car was developed starting from the platform of the Jeep Compass and that it will have smaller measures than those of the Stelvio.

