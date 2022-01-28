Alfa Romeo Tonale: the price list intrigues

On February 8 it was officially confirmed that Alfa Romeo Tonale will make its debut. The C-segment SUV almost 3 years after the first appearance of its concept car will be shown in its production version. The production will then start in March in Pomigliano while the marketing will take place from June 4th. About this model there is great curiosity to know its price list.

The curiosity to know what the prices of Alfa Romeo Tonale will be growing

Considering that the Alfa Romeo Tonale will not go on sale before June it seems somewhat unlikely that on February 8 we can talk about prices. Most likely these will come out close to the landing of the vehicle at the dealership, therefore towards the end of May. Until then, only hypotheses can be made.

We expect a price in line with that of its direct rivals. We remember in fact that Alfa Romeo Tonale even if it will be in the C segment a premium SUV and as such surely the prices will not be particularly cheap. Then of course there will be a big difference between the entry version and the top of the range with hybrid engine 240 horsepower.

As the entry version there is also talk of a diesel that could be the absolute best-selling version of all. In any case, as anticipated by Jean-Philippe Imparato, it will be a high-level vehicle where nothing will be left to chance and the attention to detail will be maximum.

From now to February 8, surely other teasers will arrive after those of the past few days that showed the headlights, the front and a glimpse of the cockpit of Alfa Romeo Tonale. All that remains is to wait and see what the Alfa car manufacturer will do again to keep the attention and expectation high for the debut of its long-awaited model.

