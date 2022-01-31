Alfa Romeo Tonale, the suv is coming. Here are the 10 models that made Alfa Romeo history

Will he make it or will he not make it? One of the challenges of Tonale, the SUV that will be unveiled to the world on Tuesday 8 February (below, a photo of the Concept), that of entering the history of Alfa Romeo. To succeed, in addition to being successful, it will have to show personality, style and the extra touch. Just like i ten models of our selection among the many that have come out of the Biscione factories.

A brief rewind on the origins of the brand. Alpha daughter of an acronym: Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, born in 1910, to which it was added eight years later Romeo following the acquisition of control of the company by Nicola Romeo, a Neapolitan engineer and entrepreneur. Casa Milanessima if it is true that the round brand adopted the two heraldic insignia of the city of the time of the Municipalities: the red cross on a white field by Giovanni da Rho and the Visconti snake linked to the Lombard tradition with a stylized child in the mouth. Apart from some details added and then removed, the fundamental elements of the logo have remained unchanged, and in the latest revision of 2015 they are enhanced by a more incisive character of the writing and by the outer ring in midnight blue.