Alfa Romeo Tonale: this time the teaser is published by Imparato

With the excuse of presenting his team almost as if it were a rock band, Alfa Romeo’s number one, the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned showed a new image of Alfa Romeo Tonale which can be seen covered by a cloth behind the executives of the Biscione car manufacturer who reinterpret the cover of a famous Beatles album in this image.

New image of the Alfa Romeo Tonale proposed by Jean-Philippe Imparato himself

From the photo it is also clear that Alfa Romeo Tonale it is already in the location where it will most likely be presented on March 8th in Arese. We remind you that the presentation will take place at 3 pm Italian time and can be followed via streaming on the official Alfa Romeo website but most likely also on the various social channels. The image comes 24 hours after the last teaser which showed the back of Tonale with the words “Tonale” and “Veloce”.

On that date, therefore, we will know all the details and we will remove the last doubts about Alfa Romeo Tonale. We are sure that in the coming days more images and videos of this model will be released by Alfa Romeo and its managers. This is a strategy adopted with the aim of keeping high attention on this awaited model that will surely make a lot of talk about itself in the world of engines in the coming years.

Finally, we remind you that after the debut on February 8, Tonale will start to be produced in Pomigliano from March and from the end of May to the beginning of June sales will start with the landing in the dealership scheduled for on June 4th. We will see in the coming days what else will emerge about the expected vehicle from the Milanese manufacturer.

