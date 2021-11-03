Alfa Romeo Tonale: three versions confirmed [Foto spia]

Road tests of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale awaiting the official presentation scheduled in the coming months. The well-known leaker Walter Vayr in the past few hours published on Facebook the latest spy photos of some completely disguised prototypes.

This is a hint that the Arese-based automaker is moving test units to a new location for testing under special conditions in the coming days. At this time, the new Tonale is in the final phase of its development program, although it continues to have a lot of camouflage that will not detach from the bodywork until the official presentation scheduled for the end of February 2022. Some rumors that emerged on the net, however, also speak of an anticipation of the debut .

Alfa Romeo Tonale spy photo versions

Alfa Romeo Tonale: the latest spy photos confirm three variants

The replacement for the Giulietta has already been anticipated by a concept presented a few years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, with a modern design that is unlikely to differ from the one found under the camouflage of the latest prototypes spotted on the Web.

The same style will be used by Alfa Romeo also for other future models, both indoors and outdoors. Technology will not be lacking on board the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, even if the historic Milanese brand will preserve its DNA. This means that we will not see large digital displays but a minimalist design, with a balanced dose of elegance and sportiness.

Alfa Romeo’s next SUV, the second after the Stelvio, will arrive in European dealerships at the beginning of June next year, with a range of engines in line with its premium competitors. In particular, customers will be able to choose between petrol, diesel and two plug-in hybrids.

Furthermore, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be offered with front and all-wheel drive (depending on the variant chosen), inheriting the same system found on the Jeep Renegade. With the latter he will share the Small Wild platform.

Unfortunately, the latest spy photos published by Walter Vayr do not reveal much information, apart from the different circles. However, the leaker claims that the versions are hiding under the camouflage 1300 Ti, 1300 Super And 1300 Fast.

