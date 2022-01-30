Alfa Romeo Tonale: twin, SUV, features

Alfa Romeo Tonale is the big news of the Alfa car manufacturer for this 2022 that has just begun. The debut of this vehicle as we all know by now will take place on February 8 in Arese. The presentation can be followed live from Alfa Romeo official website starting at 3 pm. There is a rumor about this model that the car may have a twin in the future.

The new Dodge Hornet could be the twin of Alfa Romeo Tonale

It would be the new Dodge Hornet that according to rumors it could always be produced in Pomigliano but for the North American car market. The model would be a close relative of the Alfa Romeo Tonale from which it would differ only and only for the bodywork. Platform, engines, technology and materials they would be practically the same for both models.

Both Alfa Romeo Tonale and the new Dodge Hornet they would be equipped with the same GME 2.0 turbo petrol engine. Dodge’s vehicle however, it would not be marketed in Europe. At the moment these are simple rumors that in truth had already leaked in recent months. We will see next March 1st if any new information will be given in this regard and above all if there will be official confirmation from the part of Stellantis executives.

What is certain is that the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be a fundamental model for the future of the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer which is expected toat least 100,000 registrations per year from this vehicle that will be placed in one of the most popular market segments ever.

As for the Dodge brand, the American house will receive new models in the coming years and will focus on electric cars like all the other brands that are part of Stellantis. In this case, however, the focus will be on high-performance cars since muscle cars have always been in Dodge’s DNA.