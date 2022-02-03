Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce: video teaser and release

Alfa Romeo Tonale – First details of the Veloce – VIDEO “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli /2022/02/02/alfa_romeo_tonale_veloce_teaser_suv_exit/gallery/rsmall/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-Veloce-02.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it /news/new-models/2022/02/02/alfa_romeo_tonale_veloce_teaser_suv_ output/gallery/rbig/2022-Alfa-Romeo-Tonale-Veloce-02.jpg”,”caption “:”
THERElfa Romeo continues to show details of the new Tonale by publishing continuous teasers on social channels. Today it is the turn of two logos: the one with the name of the SUV, positioned on the tailgate below the LED strip that connects the two light units, and that of the Veloce set-up, present on the front wheel arches. The debut is set for next February 8 and by now, as you can read in our article with exclusive renderingswe know almost everything about the average SUV.
The Tonale Veloce is at the top of the range. The very brief preview today confirms the our anticipation of the past months on the arrival of the Veloce set-up. In the price lists of Stelvio and Giulia the Veloce versions are the richest and most equipped and are positioned at the top of the range, below only the Quadrifoglio. It will therefore be the same on the Tonale, which in all likelihood will also offer the Super, Sprint and Ti versions with a crescendo of accessories and customizations.