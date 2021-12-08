Alfa Romeo Tonale will be a fantastic model: the words of Imparato

The new number one of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, reiterated in the past few hours all his commitment to relaunch the Alfa car manufacturer. The CEO of the historic Milanese brand has officially confirmed the arrival of a new car in 2023. It will be the B-SUV that will perhaps be called Brenner. Dwelling on the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Frenchman said it will be a fantastic model.

Learned stated that Alfa Romeo Tonale he will embody all the traditional characteristics of a car from the Alfa car manufacturer. Its qualities will impress fans and professionals alike when the model finally lands on the market. The C-segment SUV will be perfectly capable of respecting and capturing what everyone considers to be the spirit of Alfa Romeo.

Learned invites everyone to wait a few more months before discovering the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. The CEO confirms that he regularly visits the Pomigliano plant where the model will be produced to personally check the progress of the work in view of the launch of the SUV on the market.

Learned reiterated that the fact that he decided to postpone the launch of this car in 2022 is due to the fact that he wants everything to be perfect and that the car is able to make the car manufacturer take a qualitative leap. Biscione. This not only from a sales point of view but also from the overall quality of its offer.

Learned also confirmed that the Quadrifoglio range will continue to be part of the future cars of the Biscione including the same Alfa Romeo Tonale. Therefore Quadrifoglio will continue to be the top-of-the-range version in all future cars of the historic Milanese brand. As for the traction of future models, Imparato has yet to decide whether to put it on the four wheels or the rear axle. Much will depend on what customers ask for.

We remember that Alfa Romeo Tonale for the moment it will take the place of Giulietta in the Biscione range, becoming the new entry level pending the arrival of Alfa Romeo Brenner in 2023. Thanks to these two models, Alfa Romeo sales in Europe should multiply. The future arrival of numerous other models such as Duetto, GTV and Alfetta.

