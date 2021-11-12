Business

Alfa Romeo: will there be room for Giulietta after Giulia?

In recent days, the interview with the new number one of Alfa Romeo, the chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Learned. The latter spoke about the future of the Biscione in general, focusing on Alfa Romeo Giulia, saying that the car will be confirmed and that in order to survive, however, it will inevitably have to be transformed into a fully electric car. Many have wondered if, in addition to Giulia, there will also be room for a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta in the range of the historic Milanese brand in the future.

Will there also be room for a new Giulietta in the Alfa Romeo range?

The car in its latest generation went out of production in December 2020 after about 10 years of presence on the market. At the moment it is not yet officially expected to replace him even if in the meantime the Biscione confirmed the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Tonale C-segment SUV which according to some could be the heir to Alfa Romeo Giulietta going to place itself in the same market segment even if in the guise of an SUV.

Others, however, hope that with Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan, which will be unveiled in the early months of next year, the return of Alfa Romeo Giulietta. The rest car could flank Alfa Romeo Tonale still having a market in Europe and taking advantage of the engines, platforms and technologies of the other cars that the group has Stellantis boasts in that market segment.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta
After learning that a new Giulia will be made, Alfa Romeo fans are wondering if there will also be room for Giulietta

As for Alfa Romeo Giulia for Giulietta too, however, the return will inevitably mean electrification. If the car really were to come back again, it is certain that it will do so only and exclusively in the fully electric version since the Biscione intends to completely electrify its range in most markets no later than. 2027.

