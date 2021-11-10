Alfa Romeo would have chosen: Giovinazzi out, inside Zhou – F1 Team – Formula 1

The soap opera Alfa Romeo-Giovinazzi it really seems to have reached its final stages. The last few episodes have been rather bitter as a plot, with the Italian driver accusing the Hinwil team not too subtly of having ‘sabotaged’ his race strategy in Mexico, when, due to an unfortunate early stop, the # 99 was precipitated out of the points after having also occupied the sixth position at the start of the GP. Giovinazzi is a driver supported by Ferrari, as team principal Mattia Binotto also recalled, but the Prancing Horse no longer has control over the second seat of the Alfa Romeo. This is why the future of the Apulian talent is in the hands of the team principal Frederic Vasseur.

The French manager, however, does not seem to love Giovinazzi very much, whose contract expiring at the end of 2021 has not yet been renewed. With the role of first driver already ‘assigned’ to Valtteri Bottas – coming from Mercedes – the Hinwl team must therefore decide who to place side by side with the Finnish. A last-minute rethinking of the native of Martina Franca, however, even more so after the events in Mexico, seems to be impossible. Several Formula 2 drivers approached the Alfa seat and prevailed, according to what was also confirmed by Corriere dello Sport, it will be Chinese Guanyu Zhou.

The Italian newspaper underlined the support given by the Beijing government towards its driver, not only at the level of media influence and undoubted return of image for F1, but also and above all at an economic level. In fact, Zhou would benefit from a ‘purse’ of $ 50 million for two seasons. A skill that no second-tier team can afford to ignore. The president of the ACI also intervened in defense of Giovinazzi Damiani sticchi, who in the past had also called for government intervention to help the former GP2 runner-up. “Antonio was seriously penalized “, said the number one of Italian motorsport.