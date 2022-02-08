Alfa Tonale, here is the SUV but not the price: engines and technical data

The expected medium-sized model with the scudettone on the nose is shown to the world. For the first time, Alfa offers hybrid engines. The phases of the market launch, the technology and the main technical data

Long awaited, the Biscione’s compact midsize SUV is on the launch pad. In fact, Alfa Romeo Tonale is approaching the comparison with the market. Let’s start with a general look at the range, launch and market arrival dates, as well as the main technological systems in the field of driver assistance, communication and entertainment. Also recalling the production plant, Pomigliano d’Arcospecially modernized to accommodate the line of this new model.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: when it arrives – The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV will be available from April 2022 with the “Special Edition” version for the 160 and 130 HP hybrid engines. The official launch on the market, and therefore the arrival of the first units in dealerships, is scheduled for June 4th. In September, the 130 HP diesel engine will be added, while in November the range will be completed by the arrival of the 275 HP Q4 plug-in hybrid version. There are two trim levels: Super with the additional personalization package, Sprint (oriented towards elegance) and Ti with the Veloce package (sportiness). Prices not yet disclosed. In addition to the standard two-year warranty, an extended five-year coverage is also available; the latter will always be included in the financing packages proposed by the house. For the batteries of hybrid systems, the warranty extends to eight years or 150,000 km. Finally, the customer can choose to carry out the online purchase procedure, using the same interface available from the dealer.

Alfa Romeo Tonale connectivity – On the software side, a novelty that, although super technical, is remarkably important in preserving the value of the vehicle. In fact, Alfa Romeo underlines that it is the first car manufacturer in the world to equip a production model with the technology Nft (non fungible token): this is an encrypted and non-modifiable digital certificate that contains all the main vehicle information, including mileage and repairs in the workshop. Obviously the importance when you want to resell, a double guarantee: the seller can keep a higher residual value and the buyer is sure that the actual condition of the vehicle corresponds to what was declared. As for on-board connectivity, Tonale integrates the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, through which several services can be managed. The on-board infotainment system uses a customized version of Android; thanks to the vehicle’s 4G connection, updates take place remotely.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, driver assistance – There are several Adas systems (advanced driving assistance, in fact) installed in the Tonale. Most notably: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, driver fatigue warning, rear crossing traffic warning, 360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring. Adaptive cruise control and center lane maintenance are also available.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, main technical data – The partial data declared are provisional and still pending approval. Length 4.53m, width 1.84m, height 1.6m. Tonal Hybrid Vgt: 1.5 liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, power 130 (torque 240 Nm) and 160 HP (torque not communicated); electric motor 15 kW / 20 Hp, torque 55 Nm; front-wheel drive, Tct double-clutch gearbox and 7-speed. Tonal plug-in hybrid Q4: 1.3 MultiAir four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, power 180 HP; electric motor on rear axle, power 90 kW / 122 Hp; Maximum combined power 275 hp, acceleration 0-100 km / h in 6.2 seconds. Battery 15.5 kWh, combined cycle Wltp about 60 km, urban cycle Wltp about 80 km. All-wheel drive, 6-speed automatic transmission with torque converter. Diesel tonal: 1.6 four-cylinder engine, 130 Hp power, 320 Nm torque, front wheel drive, automatic transmission with double clutch and 6 Tct speeds.

