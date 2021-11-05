Alfasud turns 50 and becomes electric. The history, the records, the photos of the legendary Alfa Romeo- Corriere.it

Alfa Romeo’s record-breaking car has sold more than one million units. And someone in Great Britain even electrified it

Either you loved it, or you hated it. There was no middle ground. L’Alfasud divided Italy (and the Alfists themselves) between those who considered it a jewel of innovation – after all it was the work of Giorgetto Giugiaro and Rudolf Hruska, right-hand man of Ferdinand Porsche – and who, on the other hand, even if only for the name and for those three letters (South), considered it a badly functioning car, almost unfortunate.

The Alpha of records The Alfasud, which these days celebrates its first 50 years, it was the record car for Alfa Romeo: the only one to exceed one million copies produced by the Biscione house. The only one – either to criticize it, or to praise it – capable of uniting north and south. Because it is true that Alfa is a proud product of Milan, Arese, Lombardy, but it is equally true that Alfasud is all made in Pomigliano d’Arco, Campania.

The people’s car Today Alfasud is a collectible model – also celebrated by the comedy of the films by Carlo Verdone and Diego Abantuano (the north and the south that return …) – of which the rhombus is remembered, different from all other Alphas, and the scoured. Not to mention the front-wheel drive four-cylinder boxer engine, a novelty for the time. All condensed into a compact family berlinetta which, at the time of its launch in 1972, cost less than 1.5 million lire. A real people’s car.

Yet the rust A car, in some ways, avant-garde, the fastest in the segment (it exceeded the declared 150 km / h), it guaranteed stability, road holding and excellent braking. But with a huge flaw to remedy: rust. The Alfasud, from the first years of life, will carry the reputation of a car that rusts easily, despite the fact that the parent company, over time, manages to get around (not completely solve) the problem. And that’s not all: the steel body requires continuous maintenance, as does the engine. The interiors are often of low quality: headrests are missing, seats are easily damaged, hinges are visible. Yet the Alfasud will remain Alfa Romeo’s most successful car.

An electric future? Can a 1970s Alfasud be transformed into an electric car? The answer is yes. Sean Fosberry, British engineer passionate about made in Italy cars (and in particular Alfa), owns a 1977 Alfasud. After a long series of restorations, which will lead him several times to disassemble and reassemble the car, realizes that the space in the engine compartment is sufficient to electrify his Alfasud. We are in 2019. Fosberry retrieves the necessary components from all over Europe: Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Portugal. The process of designing, building, installing and debugging takes time, a long time – eighteen months to be exact.

Components from Nissan Leaf and Alfa 33 The British engineer works hard: he replaces the original boxer engine with a 132 volt Hyper 9 NetGain electric group. The AC-X1 controller takes care of the engine (now capable of delivering 110 kw and 148 hp) by communicating with the battery modules taken from a 2015 Nissan Leaf. The “new” electric Alfasud now has a range of 60 miles (100 kilometers). But Fosberry, who has already invested £ 10,000 for the transformation, is not entirely satisfied. To make his Alfa even more unique, he decides to use the transmission of an Alfa 33 4×4 from 1994, from which it also takes the front suspension struts, the ventilated front disc brakes and the rear axle with disc brakes, adding weight and mechanical absorption. The final touch (as soon as it becomes available), a 40 kw Leaf battery pack, which will increase the range of the car, thus making it more suitable for everyday use.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link