Alfonso Cuarón, from ‘Roma’ to ‘Harry Potter, where to see his best movies?

One of the greatest directors in Hollywood is Alfonso Cuaron who has become one of the greatest Mexican film representatives Worldwide.

He has also distinguished himself not only as a director, but as a producer, screenwriter and even in photography that has led him to earn the highest recognition on the big screen on several occasions, which is the Oscar award.

Alfonso Cuaron. GettyImages

Likewise, he is one of the three great filmmakers that Mexico currently has alongside Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu.

This Monday, November 28, the filmmaker turns 61 and to celebrate here we leave you what are their best movies and where to find them on streaming platforms.

Alfonso Cuarón movies streaming

“Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón gives us a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic life in turbulent Mexico in the 1970s.”

The film starring Tavira Marina and that led to the top Yalitza Aparicio is found in Netflix being one of his original productions, and it has also been one of Cuarón’s most acclaimed, which has given him the Oscar for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

“Harry will have to face the Dementors who are soul stealers, defend himself from the dangerous werewolf, deal with the truth about the relationship between Sirius Black and his parents.”

This is the third installment of the famous franchise of Harry Potter and it is in HBO Maxin which Cuarón directed the most famous magicians in the world and where great characters like Sirius Black and Remus Lupin are introduced, becoming one of the fan favorites.

“Beto and Toto, two very competitive soccer players, dream of leaving the banana plantation where they work to become stars.”

Tape starring the duo Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, In this Alfonso served as a producer and it was the work of his brother Carlos Cuarón in addition to working with Iñárritu and del Toro, you can enjoy it on Netflix.

“Winner of 7 Academy Awards, including Best Director, Stone and Kowalski are on a spacewalk when disaster strikes. Their ship is destroyed, leaving them alone in space.”

Another of the most famous Mexican tapes is on HBO Max, where he acts Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, in which he not only served as director but also as producer and screenwriter, in addition to giving him the award for Best Editing and Best Director at the Oscars in 2014.

“A hopeful journey ends in a harrowing struggle to survive a madman and his rifle.”

Gael García Bernal participates in this production, as well as jeffrey dean morgan the famous villain of The Walking Dead, where he worked as a producer with his son Jonás Cuarón and his brother Carlos, the film can be found at Star+.

amv