Alfonso Gutiérrez, head of Internal Medicine of Basurto

The Basque Health Service (Osakidetza) has made official this Thursday the appointment of Alfonso Gutierrez Macias What head of the Internal Medicine Health Service in the Integrated Health Organization Bilbao-Basurto for the next four years.

Gutierrez is Bachelor of Medicine from the University of the Basque Country (UPV), He has a postgraduate master’s degree in Directorate of Clinical Units dand the University of Murcia, a master’s degree in Inherited Metabolic Diseases from the University of Santiago de Compostela and another master’s degree in Lysosomal Diseases from the University of Alcala. In addition, he is a university expert in Fabry diseasealso by the University of Alcalá.

Regarding his professional experience, he has worked in the Basurto University Hospital Emergency Department for almost ten years. In addition, he has served as medical doctor specialist Intern at the Santa Marina Hospital and at the Basurto University Hospital.

In addition, he has developed work as responsible for the monographic query on Rare Diseases Internal Medicine Service of the last hospital cited.