“Alfredillo”, the only son of “El Chapo” Guzmán on the DEA list

At the end of last year, the government of the USA bolstered its offensive with $5 million bounties to find “The Chapitos”a group that was accused of being behind the shooting in Topilejobut only one of them is on the list of the ten most wanted fugitives by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English).

Is about Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazaraliases “Alfredillo”who in September 2018 he was included in the ten most wanted criminals, among which are important figures of drug trafficking in Mexico such as Rafael Caro Quinto; Ismael Zambada García, “El Mayo”; and Michoacan Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”.

Guzmán Salazar, considered one of the main leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and a key element” of that drug trafficking group, is required by a District Court for the Northern District of the state of Illinois for the crimes of conspiracy for possession and intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as for conspiring to import and export controlled substances for distribution in the United States.

The investigations carried out by the DEA indicate that “Alfredillo” coordinated for the Sinaloa Cartel the shipments of cocaine, marijuana and heroin to the United States between 2004 and 2005, for which he has an arrest warrant issued in 2009.

The profits obtained would have been laundered in Mexico and distributed to the allies of the Sinaloa Cartelled by his father Joaquin Guzman Loera. Guzmán Salazar does not face any charges in Mexico.

In December of last year, the four best-known children of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, a prisoner in a maximum security prison in Colorado, United States, were targeted by the US authorities: Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, alias “El Chapito”; Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, “El Alfredillo”; Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “Ratón or Ratón Nuevo”.

The State Department announced rewards of five million dollars for each, which together add up to 20 million dollars.

“Alfredillo” is one of the two sons of “El Chapo” kidnapped on August 15, 2016 by an armed commando at the “La Leche” restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

In June 2012 he was allegedly confused with Félix Beltrán León and presented by the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) as the son of “El Chapo”, he is included in a joint accusation in which the names of 17 capos appear.

Guzmán Salazar is the son of María Alejandrina Salazar Hernández, the first wife of “Chapo Guzmán”, and brother of Iván Archibaldo Guzmán Salazar, alias “El Chapito”, who had already been arrested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and later released by a federal judge.

