Alfredo Adame already thinks about marriage and children with his new girlfriend, 30 years younger

After a few weeks ago he was caught red-handed kissing a beautiful woman in a shopping plaza, now the controversial actor Alfredo Adame spoke openly about this relationship and for the first time officially introduces his girlfriend Magaly Chavez, who is 30 years younger.

The actor of soap operas like “My second mother” and “Beyond the bridge”, without problems He shared that he gave love a new opportunity, because he found in Magaly not only physical beautybut also that she is a transparent, very intelligent and prepared woman with whom he can talk about everything without any problem.

“They have made a feme fatale image of her, but she is a tender woman”, Said the actor, who described the young woman as a “strawberry girl” who will take away the image that the media have created of her; Besides that doesn’t care tell him he’s a sugar daddy because of this age difference.

For its part, Magaly assured that she fell for the actor’s chivalry, as she considers it to be one of her best attributes, in addition to having a strong personalitywhich she loves and is not afraid of, that at some point the relationship could end and turn into hell.

“He is a man who cares a lot about me,” explained the young woman, adding that still, there is a lot to know about Adame, including intimacy, so the question about how big his virile member is, For her, it is still a mystery.

However, Alfredo Adame pointed out that at the moment there is no time for an intimate relationship to take place, because “This is a beautiful love, where I want to know her more.” In addition to the fact that the couple made it clear that there is love here and it is not a question of money, since both enjoy financial solvency.

So there could also be a wedding at the door for the actor, since they spoke in this interview with the “delarosatv” channel, even about the desire to start a family and have a couple of children, since the relationship is going from strength to strength.

Here is the interview with Alfredo Adame and his girlfriend Magaly: