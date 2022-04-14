Alfredo Adame announces WEDDING with Magaly Chávez; this is how they boast the luxurious preparations | VIDEO

Once again, the controversial television host, Alfredo Adame became a topic of conversation in the world of entertainment after sharing a video in which he announced his nuptial commitment to the former participant of Falling in love, Magaly Chavez.

A few weeks ago, the former soap opera heartthrob surprised all viewers by announcing that he was giving himself a new chance at love by confirming his courtship with the model and influencer, one of the most famous in the industry.

Despite the low expectations generated by the relationship, Alfredo Adame has confirmed that everything is going quite well because a few hours ago he confirmed that they are preparing to celebrate their wedding in the coming months.

Alfredo Adame announces his wedding

A few moments ago, before his thousands of followers on Instagram, the former driver of the today program shared a video with Magaly Chavez; they are both enjoying a delicious breakfast.

However, what most caught the attention of Internet users is that Alfredo Adame assured in front of the cameras that they are visiting various places to quote the preparations for their wedding, which would be held in the coming months.

Before the announcement, the ex-participant of Falling in love said that they were celebrating the preparations for their wedding. However, she did not reveal further details as they are still analyzing various options.

As expected, the recording generated divided opinions among Internet users since some wished them the best in their new stage and others assured that everything is a farce, so they asked not to fall into rumors.

They cancel their participation in Veracruz Carnival

Although his love life is going quite well, the constant lawsuits he has been involved in in recent months have taken their toll on the television host and actor, Alfredo Adame.

It turns out that the controversial driver was announced to participate in the Veracruz Carnival to be held next July this year; however, the authorities asked that it be canceled to avoid any lawsuits like the ones he has had in recent days.

