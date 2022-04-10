Alfredo Adame belittled one of his sons for being homosexual, confessed Mary Paz Banquells

within the many controversies that have surrounded Alfredo Adamehighlights the rejection that the actor has towards his children, especially towards Sebastián, the smallest of the offspring he had with his ex-wife, Mary Paz Banquellsthis in response to the fact that the 23-year-old publicly declared himself homosexual.

About, Mary Paz Banquells declared for ‘The minute that changed my destiny’ that despite the fact that she expressed all her support for her son, Sebas’s father did not take anything well that his son was gay.

“He (Alfredo Adame) rejected my son for his homosexuality and definitely… I love my son for the human being he is, I do not love his sexual preference, I love the human being and my son is important to me and I I give my whole life for my son,” said the ex-wife of Alfredo Adame.

banquets She added that she is proud that her three children are good men, workers and fighters, because when she sees them she knows that all her efforts have been worth it and although her father does not see it because it was he who wanted to “paint line” with his family , she is happy that her children have overcome the bitter pill of the tortuous relationship that their parents had for years and of which they were witnesses.

In fact, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the actress said that when she went on vacation with her children and had not yet separated from Adame, she experienced very uncomfortable moments when the former politician told them that she would reach them, since even her own children knew that with his arrival the peace that reigned in their lives away from him would end.

Despite this, Mary Paz Banquells tried for many years that his marriage with Alfredo Adame to work, but seeing that the relationship was only going downhill, one fine day she came down the stairs of her house crying and told her children that she couldn’t take it anymore.

In this decision her children supported her and tried to give her all the encouragement in the world, especially as a result of the defamation of which Mary Paz Banquells was the victimwhom Adame painted as “the bad girl in the story”, causing even the actor’s fans to harass her in the street.

issue that led to Mary Paz Banquells to change her look on several occasions, although there was one in which a woman even intercepted her in her car questioning if she was Adame’s ex-wife, a statement that she continually denied for fear of being physically assaulted.

This week, in an interview with ‘Sale el Sol’, Sebastian Adame Banquells assured that for a long time the life of Alfredo Adame stopped caringalthough this does not exempt him from regretting that the actor is known for being a conflictive person.

“He is my dad, I do not wish him harm, I do not want anything to happen to him, but he does not stop doing acts that cause scandal and are his decisions, he is a 60-year-old man and as a 23-year-old I cannot be telling him nothing,” he said. Sebastian Adame Banquells.

For its part, Mary Paz Banquells stated in a recent interview that she is very sorry to see Alfredo Adame lying on the street, although what hurts her the most is that her children have to bear this, because although they don’t say anything to her, she knows that being her father, and having become a good father, at some point , it hurts them and the situation affects them in one way or another.

