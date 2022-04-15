Alfredo Adame confesses the romance he has with his manager | Facebook

Alfredo Adamenow he is back on everyone’s lips, not because of some new fight or fight he has had using his martial arts training, but now it is said very glad and introduced his groomthis is your friend and manager.

Alfredo Adame had no other choice and “had to accept it.” For weeks, there was a rumor that she was having an affair with a man and that they also lived together in the same actor’s house, south of Mexico City.

Carlos Trejo, was not left out of this rumor and took advantage of it to give his respective comment on the matter and assured that indeed, Adame had a relationship with Fernando Ramírez, who is his manager and in charge of public relations.

Alfredo Adame confesses the affair he has with his manager. Photo: Instagram



In the face of all this commotion, Alfredo Adame spoke about these rumors and comments that Carlos Trejo made against him in the Venga la Alegría program.

Yes, I’ve already come out of the closet of my relationship, come Fernandito so they can see, isn’t my boyfriend handsome? “said the scandalous actor.

Obviously, it was a joke before the cameras of the program, so that rumor that Alfredo Adame is homosexual is actually a lie, as the same actor made clear with this sarcastic comment.

What can you think of that mamarracho, what can you think of a … evil living “, Adame said of Carlos Trejo, because he was very upset with that comment he made about his orientation.

Fernando Ramírez mentioned that Carlos Trejo was upset because he stopped working with him and preferred to be with Alfredo Adame.

Magaly Chávez, is the woman with whom Alfredo Adame lives a moment of romance, according to what he declared. She was part of ‘Falling in love’ and they assure that they are happy, they even have plans to get married and are even trading in different places.

In that sense, he said that they had already visited the old Tlalpan hacienda, and apparently, it will be a big wedding, for 300 people.

I am the old-fashioned and so is she. She told me ‘Here nothing about my crush, my life, my heaven and then no. If you are going to get into it, you are going to get into it seriously and formally,'” said Alfredo Adame.

So, everything is mockery that Carlos Trejo made, about what Alfredo Adame He was in love and lived with a man, he did it just to annoy him, as is customary between them, because they just don’t get over their past lawsuits and remain in this constant struggle to end one another.