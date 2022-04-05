Alfredo Adame fought with Carlos Trejo’s lawyer

Midtime Editorial

Alfredo Adame again turned social networks upside down at the end, again, lying on the ground and unable to use his bicycle kicks as you would have liked.

In various videos that appear on the networks, the actor, politician and driver can be seen at a press conference in which he tries to explain his future plans, although it was interrupted by someone who identified himself as a lawyer for Carlos Trejo.

Giving no way to formalities, the awkward visitor pointed out that it was Adame who did not show up for the fight he had agreed with Trejoeven though there was a signed contract, according to “ghostbusters”, which ignited the spirits.

???? Videos | Carlos Trejo’s lawyer appeared at Alfredo Adame’s press conference and claimed that he was the one who did not show up for the fight… moments later they launched into blows. video: Alejandra Chavarria. pic.twitter.com/zpcdp4s1BJ — Formula Group (@Radio_Formula) April 5, 2022

The lawyer, whose name is unknown, he did not want to leave the premises despite the request of the security peopleso Adame went looking for him completely unhinged to try to hit him.

“You are a pig just like your boss”He commented while some present sought that the tension would not go further, although it was of little use, since in an oversight Adame threw himself on him.

As if it were the Aguayo Dog (RIP) entering the ring to the ring under the tone of the Zacatecas March, Adame appeared to try to kick the lawyer, although he did not do it well and ended up on the floor up to two times.

It should be noted that this is the second time this year that he has been involved in a brawl, since in January he collided with a family in a vehicular incident.