Alfredo Adame insults and sends a message to Omar Chaparro

”He’s a failure, a poor devil,” Adame said.

April 09, 2022 12:10 p.m.

Some days ago Alfredo Adame went viral again on social networks after he starred in a new fight in public, this time with the alleged lawyer of Carlos Trejo.

This caused more than one person to mock him on social networks, including Omar Chaparro, who was a guest at the “On Air” programfrom Televisa, where he performed an imitation of the former host of Televisa.

Alfredo Adame’s response

This imitation came to the attention of Alfredo who attacked the singer, which should be noted is not the first time that it happens because they had already had their differences before.

Adame assured that Omar was an “envious dwarf”, to which Chaparro replied that perhaps it is envy, because he never learned to do bicycle kicks.

For his part, Adame assured that he does not know what Omar’s trajectory is.

“I don’t know who he is, I only deal with successful guys, like Eugenio Derbez, the Mascabrothers, Adal Ramones; he is a mediocre failure, a dwarf failure, those comments are only made by a failure, ”he expressed.

“What is he? Who is he? Is he a clown, a comedian, a comedian, an actor, does he sing, dance? What does he do? He is a failure, a poor devil, without any talent,” he added.

Already when he was a little calmer he mentioned that he liked Chaparro before, but remembering this, he lost his temper again.