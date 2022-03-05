Alfredo Adame is HUMILIATED in a new CORRIDO about his life

Alfredo Adame has risen in popularity in recent years thanks to all the controversy in which it has been involved, that is why it is always in the public spotlight, to such an extent that they have created a ran recounting all his controversies.

Was Gonzalo Pena in great creator of this ranwho stated that it was not easy to do it despite the fact that the drivers have many anecdotes, but fortunately it was possible, making it turn on all video platforms as well as social networks, going down in history as the character of the moment, Alfredo Adame.

The author of this wonder also made a corrida of the most famous drug trafficker in Mexico, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and despite going viral at the time, it did not cause the same furor as that of our good karate fighter Alfredo Adame.

Corrido narrates the controversies of Alfredo Adame around his career

The first stanza of the corrido recounts his first strongest controversy that the soap opera actor experienced was the leak of his “pack” where unfortunately photos of his intimate part circulated on all social networks, which became the object of ridicule due to its size. . Despite this, the driver did not let himself fall and continued with his professional life.

His name is Alfredo Adame That pa’l love is a lion What do you like about your size? And that also the thickness It seems to me that it is pure language And heap clown

Another of his great controversies was reflected in another stanza, being the fight he had with some alleged mounts shocks in past months, where he managed to cross punches with a woman who managed to throw him. Despite being on the ground Alfredo Adame He began to launch a series of kicks who stated after said dispute that it was a technique used in karate called “bicycle kick”, where it is worth mentioning that he is a black belt in said activity.

What is a black belt graduate? What can prove bicycle kicks Punches to knock out

There is no doubt that there are several problems in which the figure of Alfredo Adamewhich has not been spared from ridicule and memes on social networks.