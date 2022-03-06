Alfredo Adame reveals that he has not had intimate relations with his girlfriend: VIDEO

James 29 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

A few weeks ago, he was caught kissing a woman in a shopping plaza, now, Alfredo Adame spoke openly about this relationship and for the first time officially introduces his girlfriend Magaly Chavez, who is 30 years younger.

The actor shared that he gave love a new opportunity, because he found in Magaly not only physical beauty, but also that she is a transparent, very intelligent and prepared woman with whom he can talk about everything without a problem.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln’s Forgotten Characters Before Rick Grimes

When The Walking Dead became a worldwide cult phenomenon, it brought with it, among many …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved