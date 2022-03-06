Alfredo Adame reveals that he has not had intimate relations with his girlfriend: VIDEO

A few weeks ago, he was caught kissing a woman in a shopping plaza, now, Alfredo Adame spoke openly about this relationship and for the first time officially introduces his girlfriend Magaly Chavez, who is 30 years younger.

The actor shared that he gave love a new opportunity, because he found in Magaly not only physical beauty, but also that she is a transparent, very intelligent and prepared woman with whom he can talk about everything without a problem.

In an interview for ‘come the joy‘, the 63-year-old actor spoke about their relationship, as he was the godfather of the ribbon cutting of a dental clinic; There the famous gave details of how he and his girlfriend fell in love and assured that they have not been intimate.

When talking about his new love relationship, the former host of the program ‘Hoy’ was honest and confessed: “We started to sneak out, boyfriend kisses and the whole thing, there has been no sex.”

“We are both trained in the old way, the first thing she gave me to understand was that, she told me ‘look here nothing that my life and my heaven, here you are going to enter, you are going to enter serious and formal'”, commented the actor.

Also, Magaly Chávez detailed the way and the attributes with which the television presenter managed to conquer her heart, “at night, I receive affectionate messages, he opens the door for me, all that is chivalry, and I admire that about him,” he assured.

AR