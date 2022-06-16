Alfredo Adame suffers a new family blow; These are the conditions that his son sets for their reconciliation

A few days ago, the controversial television host, Alfredo Adame became the king of the jungle after consecrating himself as champion of the first season of the reality show I’m famous, get me out of here! broadcast by TV Azteca.

Throughout the reality show, the former host of the Hoy program confessed that living that experience helped him improve as a person, so he was willing to make peace with his children with whom he had exchanged strong messages, grabbing the attention of the media. communication.

One of the most emotional broadcasts of Soy Famoso, Get me out of here! It was when, in front of the television cameras, Alfredo Adame broke down in tears confessing that he missed his children. Upon declaring himself the winner, he reiterated that he would look for them to solve his misunderstandings.

Son of Alfredo Adame speaks out

This Thursday, June 16, the morning program come the joy shared an exclusive interview with Sebastián Adame, son of Alfredo Adame, who spoke about the recent statements made by his father on the reality show on the Ajusco television station.

Without keeping anything, the young man confessed that he is willing to have an approach with his father; However, he explained that he has to be in private and not in the presence of the media.

“I want to solve this in private,” said the young man.

As if this were not enough, Sebastián Adame said that his father’s last statements against him and his family were not “parents”, so he believes that the best way to solve everything is in private. He assured that he still loves him and that he is a great dad.

“It’s not a father that your dad goes out to say things like that. I’ve always loved him,” he concluded.

